Bray Capital Advisors Has $32,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 81,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 914,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

