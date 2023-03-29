Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. 9,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,651. The stock has a market cap of $439.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.