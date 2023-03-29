Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 946 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. 319,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,619. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

