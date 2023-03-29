Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

