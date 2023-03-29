Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.13. 108,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,832. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.