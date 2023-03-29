Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $279.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

