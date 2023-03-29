Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

On Monday, January 30th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83.

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of COIN traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 17,358,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,627,289. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.32.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.