Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.55.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
