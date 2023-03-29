Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.55.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

