Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAM stock remained flat at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,933. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.