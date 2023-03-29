Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 279,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $626.16. 797,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.