Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 75.4% in March

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,900. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

