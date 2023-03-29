Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 1,063,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,088. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

