Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 185,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 744,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $915.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,501,000 after buying an additional 246,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

