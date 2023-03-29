Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:BTX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

