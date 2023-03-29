Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,024.49

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,024.49 ($24.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,740 ($21.38). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($21.50), with a volume of 5,862 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,996.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,021.45. The company has a market cap of £287.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,257.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,328.47%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

