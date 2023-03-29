BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.12. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 20,673 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

See Also

