BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.12. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 20,673 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
