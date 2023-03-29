Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKH opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,743,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,649,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 327,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,369,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

