BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 70.7% in March

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.