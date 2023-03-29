BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Trading Down 0.4%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 8,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 95,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

