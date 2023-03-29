Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

