Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$20.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.11.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.51. 281,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.70. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.