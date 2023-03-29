Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.41. The company had a trading volume of 160,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.14.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0894436 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.