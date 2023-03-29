Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $25,797,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canada Goose by 158.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 839,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.