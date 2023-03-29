Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 76,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 265,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 103,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 670,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

