Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.15. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.