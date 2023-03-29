Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

ICE remained flat at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$4.35.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

