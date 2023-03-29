Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 96 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $307.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.43 and a 200-day moving average of $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.