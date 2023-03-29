Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,903 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CTA stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

