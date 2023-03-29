Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,503,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.