Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $209.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.00.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Capgemini Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. Capgemini has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.37.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

