Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Holdings Cut by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

