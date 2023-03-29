Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.14

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.14 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 85.30 ($1.05). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.06), with a volume of 334,909 shares changing hands.

Card Factory Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £294.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.68.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

