Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.51. 419,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,042. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.