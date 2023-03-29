Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $45,931,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AME traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.91. 76,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

