Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

TMO traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.21. 131,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,981. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

