Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,292 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 69,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

