CareCloud, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

