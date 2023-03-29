CareCloud, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CCLDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 1,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164. CareCloud has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54.

