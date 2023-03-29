Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.67. Susquehanna now has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 13,769,681 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.