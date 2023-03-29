Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.48

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.48 ($17.72) and traded as high as €17.71 ($19.04). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.49 ($18.81), with a volume of 0 shares.
Carrefour Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.49.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.
Featured Stories
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.