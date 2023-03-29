CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,618,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Price Performance
Shares of CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,739,568. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
