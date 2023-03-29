CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,618,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

Shares of CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,739,568. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

