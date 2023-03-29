CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) CAO Paul M. Gohr Sells 11,880 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 112,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

