Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLNY. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

