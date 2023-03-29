Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lowered by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Centene were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,784. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

