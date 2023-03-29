CES Energy Solutions Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$669.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.58.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

