CES Energy Solutions Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CEU)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$669.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.58.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

