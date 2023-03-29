Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIAFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.