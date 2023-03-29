Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Cfra to Market Weight

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

CHTR stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.50. 452,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $574.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

