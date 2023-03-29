Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,248 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NSA opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.