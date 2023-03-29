Chartwell Retirement Residences to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.6 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 624,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,439. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.85. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

