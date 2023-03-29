Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

